Falkville man arrested for felony

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department responded to a robbery at in Falkville on January 8.
The Hillman Group reported to Decatur Police two thefts of money in excess of $500 by an employee.
Officers say 35-year-old, Stanley Aubrey Baker, of Falkville, Alabama, was identified as the suspect. Authorities tell WAFF two warrants for theft of property in the third degree were obtained for his arrest.
On February 1, Baker was located in Falkville by Alabama State Troopers. He was taken to the Morgan County Jail with bond set at $40,000
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.