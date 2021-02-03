Downtown Florence Alliance survey results are out

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you live in Florence your voice has been heard.
Members of the Downtown Florence Alliance conducted a survey and more than 3000 people have spoken, when it comes to the types of businesses you want to see come to Downtown Florence.
The list includes the community members thoughts about what should come right here, in downtown. On the top of the list is a specialty grocer.
“now that we have the path, how do we achieve it and how do we get it done quickly?”
That’s the question Josh Johnston poses now that the results for the downtown Florence alliance survey is out.
In addition to the grocer, a lot of people say they want to have a toy store located in downtown Florence. The survey didn’t only ask about new businesses.
“50 percent said that downtown is improving and then almost 40 percent said that downtown is steady and holding its own. So we’re really excited about those results. Over 54 percent of people say they would be happy to live in downtown Florence so that’s really exciting,” said Stephanie Vess.
Johnston said he hopes local leaders will continue with this plan.
“Creating that plan of action and how to achieve those and then standing behind that plan and making it happen is a big deal,” said Johnston,
So now that the results are in what happens next?
“We’ll use these results to help recruit these type of businesses the consumers are wanting in this area,” said Vess.
Speaking of businesses, The other big takeaway from this survey, almost 215 people says they’re interested in opening a business downtown.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.