Decatur state of businesses update

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Many businesses nationwide have been affected by COVID-19. Sam’s Sports Bar and Grille in Decatur is closing after 6 years, citing struggles linked to the pandemic.
Decatur Morgan County Chamber of Commerce President John Seymour says there have been a handful of restaurants that were forced to close because they were just not equipped to deal with COVID-19 guidelines.
Seymour says staffing has been the main issue. Many restaurants are forced to close and reopen because employees have been exposed to COVID-19.
Seymour says the state of businesses in Decatur is overall good. The Chamber has been hosting business seminars and workshops that have had great participation. Seymour tells me they are optimistic for the future of Decatur businesses.
“We’re excited about the future and we’ve got some restaurants being built, you know Whataburger’s building a restaurant and Freddie’s is building a restaurant. So, we’ve got some restaurants being built so if we can find people to staff them, I think we’ll be in good shape,” Seymour said.
Chamber representatives are focusing on continuing to keep businesses in Morgan County informed on how they can stay safe and also keep their businesses open.
