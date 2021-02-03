Cosmetology community comes together to help business owners impacted by Florence fire

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A salon owner in the Shoals is reaching out to more than a dozen colleagues who lost their businesses to a fire on Tuesday.
First came the pandemic.
Then this devastating fire.
“I cried yesterday when I read the news of this happening and watching it burn,” said Amanda Harrison.
On Tuesday, more than a dozen business owners woke up to their livelihood decimated by an early morning fire at the Supreme Kut Professional building in Florence.
But the fire has also fueled kindness and at a fast pace within the cosmetology community.
Salon owner Amanda Harrison has offered to let those affected by the fire see clients at her salon, Studio Ah, rent free.
“The clients is our homes. The clients is our business. It’s not necessarily the walls that surround us,” said Harrison, “I couldn’t imagine not seeing my clients and getting their support and I have chairs that’s available and they’re sitting here so why not do something good with them? That’s the one thing I could offer.”
She hopes other salons will open their doors too.
“We need to stand together and be able to help these people out so they can get their livelihoods started back up,” said Harrison.
Those affected by the fire can contact Harrison at her salon.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
