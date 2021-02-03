UPDATE: Authorities say boy missing from Madison found safely

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The boy has been found safely.
ORIGINAL: Authorities are searching for a boy who was missing out of Madison County on Tuesday.
Madison police need help looking for 12-year-old Collin James Daigle.
Daigle was last seen near Mountain View Lane in Madison wearing a tan jacket, grey jogging pants and white slides.
Police say he has brown hair, brown eyes and is 5′6 with a slim build.
If you have any information on Daigle please contact the Madison Police Department at 256-722-7190.
