Wind chills in the teens this morning with a blustery afternoon ahead

Happy Groundhog Day! Grab a jacket!
It is a very cold start to your Groundhog Day as temperatures are into the mid-20s across the Valley. Unfortunately, we are also dealing with gusty winds to start off your Tuesday which is making it feel even colder out there! Wind chill this morning has fallen into the low teens in some spots and should range from 13 to 22 degrees throughout the morning. Sadly, it looks to stay cold and breezy for much of the day today. High temperatures today will be slightly warmer than Monday, climbing into the mid to upper 40s. Winds from the north will stay breezy today, gusting up to 25, possibly 30 mph. That means the wind chill will remain a problem into the afternoon. On the Brightside, we should be sunny all day!
Wind will not be quite as strong on Wednesday, but there will still be the occasional gust of 15 mph. Temperatures Wednesday will start off into the mid-20s before climbing into the upper 40s and near 50-dgrees for the afternoon. This is part of a “slight” warm up as we move into the end of the week. Rain chances move back in late Thursday, picking up overnight into Friday. The heaviest rain right now looks to occur during the early part of Friday morning before whittling away into the afternoon. Colder air will filter in behind that, but the moisture should be gone before it gets here. Behind this system it looks like we will have a big blast of cold air come in overnight Saturday into Sunday., with signs that it might be some of our coldest air in three years! This may bring a chance at some wintry precipitation, but it is still early to tell.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.