Wind chills in the teens this morning with a blustery afternoon ahead

Wind will not be quite as strong on Wednesday, but there will still be the occasional gust of 15 mph. Temperatures Wednesday will start off into the mid-20s before climbing into the upper 40s and near 50-dgrees for the afternoon. This is part of a “slight” warm up as we move into the end of the week. Rain chances move back in late Thursday, picking up overnight into Friday. The heaviest rain right now looks to occur during the early part of Friday morning before whittling away into the afternoon. Colder air will filter in behind that, but the moisture should be gone before it gets here. Behind this system it looks like we will have a big blast of cold air come in overnight Saturday into Sunday., with signs that it might be some of our coldest air in three years! This may bring a chance at some wintry precipitation, but it is still early to tell.