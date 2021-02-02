Sister of missing woman from Fort Payne speaks out

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - The sister of a woman missing since December is asking for answers.
Yvonne Covington of Centre was last seen December 26th by her family in Fort Payne.
“She was living with her son in Fort Payne for a few days and she had asked him to use his car to go buy cigarettes and no one has seen her since.,” said Paula Sims, sister of Yvonne Covington.
Sims said it’s a mystery why Covington never returned home.
Officers with the Fort Payne Police Department found Covington’s car the night she disappeared at Little River Canyon Park.
Covington’s cellphone was also inside the car.
“It’s been a nightmare, each day makes it harder. In the very beginning we sat around and wondered if she’s outside, if she’s cold, if she’s hungry, is she cold, is she lost or did someone snatch her up,” said Sims.
Members of the North Alabama Search Dogs Association began another sweep of the surrounding woods on Monday.
”I feel like they are doing everything they can do, and I do think they are making efforts but it’s just what do you do next after you have searched all of that ground,” said Sims.
Sims said her goal is to get closure for her family and Covington’s children, while relying on prayers to keep them strong.
“Because that’s all we know to do and trying to keep them from going crazy because that’s their mom. I mean they are grown but still that’s their mom. But just prayer, prayer from friends and family is the only thing that’s keeping us sane right now,” said Sims.
Anyone with information on Covington’s disappearance or location should contact the Fort Payne Police Department at 256-845-1414.
