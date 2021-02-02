Second suspect in Florence murder investigation now in custody

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The second suspect wanted by Florence Police in a 2020 murder investigation has been taken into custody.
On February 6, Clifton Bernard Rowell turned himself into authorities at the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
Rowell was wanted on the following charges:
- Murder in the first degree
- Burglary in the first degree
The charges are related to the investigation of the 2020 homicide of Reginald Jackie Watkins II.
Rowell is being held without bond due to parole violations.
ORIGINAL: The Florence Police Department is asking for help looking for one suspect in connection to a murder that took place in 2020.
There were originally two suspects in this case, but Jahleal Jarmon turned himself in to police.
Clifton Bernard Rowell and Jahleal Doshea Jarmon both have an indictment from the Lauderdale County Jury. These indictments come from the death of Reginald Jackie Watkins II.
Jarmon was arrested and charged with murder and burglary in the 1st degree. Jarmon is in the Lauderdale County Detention Center where he is awaiting a $210,000 bond.
Watkins was shot and killed on Carver Court in Florence on February 26, 2020.
Investigators have reason to believe both suspects could still be in the Shoals areas and both are considered to be armed and dangerous.
If you or anyone you know has any information on Rowell or Jarmon, you are asked to contact the Florence Police Department, Shoals Area Crime Stoppers or FPD Text-A-Tip.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.