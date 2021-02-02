Old 911 facility in Madison County sold for more than $1 million, new plans in the works

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - $1.3 million is the price members of the Madison County Commission agreed to pay the Emergency 911 Communications Board for the old 911 facility off of John’s Road and Oakwood Road. in Madison County.
Chairman Dale Strong says they have big plans for this building as it will serve two primary purposes.
It will be used by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and it will store a lot of IT equipment for county needs. Now, $1.3 million is a lot of money, but Commissioner Strong says they got a great deal.
“This property, Madison County valuated it and knew that we cannot build this many square feet for the cost of what we purchased it for. So this is just a move taking Madison County forward,” Strong said.
The Emergency 911 Communications Board built a new 911 center that’s bigger, and directly behind the original building, which is why they sold it.
Chairman Strong says an additional $200,000 to $300,000 in renovations will be required before the building is ready to use.
Once it’s up and running it will only be used by county employees and Sheriff deputies.
