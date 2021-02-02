New South Huntsville library getting closer to completion

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you have driven down Bailey Cove Rd. recently, you’ve probably noticed the new South Huntsville Library, the 30,000 sq. ft. building will provide a lot more than your average library.
“We’ve got something for everybody of all ages, it is a place to be, I can’t wait,” said Patsy Ducote, the manager of the soon-to-be former Bailey Cove Library.
Right now, Ducote and her staff work in a library that used to be a hardware store and is desperately in need of more parking.
At the new library, Ducote will have all the parking she could ever want, along with amenities. The South Huntsville Public Library will have study rooms, a coffee shop, a gaming center, a puppet theatre, tons of outdoor space and more.
Ducote said she talks to people everyday who are excited for this new building.
Madison County District 5 Commissioner Phil Riddick said this library has been in the works for about a decade now.
“When I first got into office we were looking for a project to get a hold of and this was something that had been talked about but no one had taken the ball and run with it,” Riddick said. “So we thought this was a good project, something that was sorely needed in this part of the city and the county.”
He said with the location of the library off of Bailey Cove Rd., it’s set up to serve a population of 80,000 by being close to people in South Huntsville, Jones Valley and Hampton Cove. Not to mention, it’ll be another selling point for people thinking about moving to the area.
“As we have more amenities like this it enhances the quality of life and more people want to come here,” Riddick said.
Both Riddick and Ducote are excited about the location. Riddick said it’ll be accessible as Huntsville continues to expand the greenways in the city and it’s right next door to the Sandra Moon Community Complex.
“This is going to be a hub for South Huntsville and really going to be nice for everyone that lives down here.”
Ducote is hoping with everything the library has to offer they can attract more people than ever before.
“We want you to enjoy all the amenities,” she said. “Libraries are changing as quickly as people and communities are. We’re striving to anticipate and meet your needs.”
Riddick said they’re eyeing early summer 2021, possibly June, for a ribbon cutting.
