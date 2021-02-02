Morgan County man facing charges of corpse abuse

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators say a man in Morgan County is facing charges of corpse abuse after he turned himself in to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office today.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Darrell Bruce Reeves, 40 of Hartselle, charging him with abuse of a corpse.
On December 27, 2020 a hunter reported a female body being found on Jenkins Court of of Highway 36 near Hartselle. The female has now been identified as Bobbie Jolynn Garrison, 43 of Lacey’s Spring.
Reeves turned himself in to the Morgan County Jail on February 1 where he was booked.
Reeves is charged with abuse of a corpse, a class C felony.
There are no further details at this time.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.