Local lawmakers discuss election bills

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF)- Alabama lawmakers are meeting for the first time since COVID-19 prematurely shut them down last spring. That means they have a lot of unfinished business to tackle. After last November, voting rights and election security are a massive priority for both parties to discuss in this legislative session.
Republican Senator Sam Givhan and Democratic Minority Leader Anthony Daniels discuss their thoughts on three different bills that will be debated in session.
First, HB180, by Representative Clarke, would allow an elector to cast his or her vote early using a voting machine within certain days and hours.
Givhan says that the current voting system is running well in Alabama and he sees no reason to change it. He says that creating more early voting would cost a lot more money and address a problem he doesn’t believe exists right now in Alabama. He believes the likelihood of early voting coming to Alabama is slim.
House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels says he’s is favor of creating more access to more voters. Daniels says individuals that work out of town or work long hours can have a hard time making it to the polls, and long lines can dissuade the elderly or workers who have a limited window to vote on election day.
He says other states, such as Tennessee have seen early voting work successfully and Alabama should be no different.
HB39, by Representative Hall, would expand absentee voting and essentially create a full mail-in voting system in the state by allowing any registered voter to vote absentee without an excuse.
Sen. Givhan believes that Republicans could be split on this bill.
“Secretary Merrill is pushing for that bill. Our circuit clerk here in Madison County, to say she is opposed to it would be an understatement. She is adamantly opposed to it,” says Givhan.
“At this time right now, I am going to go with locals. If Deborah Kizer says she is against it...so at this time right now I am not going to be supporting that bill.”
Rep. Daniels says this would also increase voter turnout.
”I think that the process of allowing absentee in-person voting earlier really helped expand the ballot access. In Madison County, you have seen an increase in voter turnout on both sides of the aisle. As a result of expanding access,” says Daniels.
SB45, by Senator Beasley, would allow the Secretary of State to perform a one time audit after an election to check its accuracy.
Givhan says he is open to this bill. However, he needs to read more in-depth to the bill to better understand if he fully supports the idea.
Daniels wondered why Alabama isn’t already doing this in the first place. He added it seems like a good practice to have as a state.
Givan says that this will be an interesting session for sure, and Daniels asked that we keep everyone in their prayers as the session progresses.
