The Legacy Center relaunches free food distribution

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Legacy Center is a non-profit organization in Huntsville that is relaunching their free produce box distribution on Wednesday.
“We will relaunch this initiative with over 50 partners, such as Alabama A&M Cooperative Extensions Systems and AARP, and feed approximately 5,000 families throughout the community,” said Community Liason, Keyera Harris.
Harris said the Legacy Center partnered with USDA, AARP, and over 40 interdenominational faith-based organizations to feed over 4,000 families weekly throughout the community last year.
WAFF is told community partners will receive produce boxes every other week to serve families in need, specifically focusing on Elderly and Disabled Adults and Caregivers.
According to Harris, they will begin distributing food boxes to their partners on February 3 at 8:30 a.m.; community service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
