Jackson County Fire Departments receive new chest compression machines

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Thanks to funding from CARES Act, Jackson County received some new life-saving equipment.
Fire departments in Jackson County as well as the county jail and courthouse received Lucas Machines on February 1.
These machines are designed to strap to the person in need of chest compressions and continuously provide chest compressions until the patient reaches the hospital.
The Jackson County Commissioners say they felt it was vital for all communities to have one in order to save as many lives as possible.
District One Commissioner, Danny Rich, led the charge to ensure Lucas Machines were all over Jackson County.
“The Lucas Machines will save lives. Parts of Jackson County are 30 minutes or more from the hospital. We wanted the Lucas Machines to be housed all throughout our county to give all of your people the best chance to survive when needing CPR,” Rich said.
There are twelve machines in total throughout the county.
