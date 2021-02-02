Jackson County Fire Departments receive Lucas machines

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Fire Departments in Jackson County were given Lucas machines at the Jackson County Courthouse on Monday.
The machines were funded by CARES money and General funds. The total cost was $179,000, approximately $15k each.
There were 12 fire departments to receive them which include, Macedonia, Rosalie, Flat Rock, Bryant, Higdon, Paint Rock Valley Stations 1, 2, and 3, Limerock/Aspel, and Fackler. The Jackson County Jail will receive one and one will be housed at the Jackson County Courthouse.
The honorable Danny Rich, District One Commissioner, led the charge to have Lucas Machines all over Jackson County.
Rich stated, “The Lucas Machines will save lives. Parts of Jackson County are 30 minutes or more from the hospital. We wanted the Lucas Machines to be housed all throughout our county to give all of your people the best chance to survive when needing CPR.”
The Lucas Machine straps to the person in need of chest compressions and is able to work continually providing life saving chest compressions once started until the patient reaches the hospital.
All of the other cities’ Fire Departments in Jackson County have also received the Lucas Machines. The Jackson County Commissioners felt it was vital for all of their communities to have one to save as many lives as possible.
