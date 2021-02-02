Food trucks can now operate in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Good news for food truck fans in Decatur! The City Council approved a new ordinance that will make it easier for food trucks to operate in the city.
It removes a rule restricting food trucks to special events in the city.
Now, they can operate in the city on any given day. There are some restrictions on where though.
The ordinance will allow food trucks to set up on private property without any special permits as well as pre-approved public property zones. Before this, food trucks were only allowed at special events if the owners had a special use permit.
Local food truck owners are ecstatic about the decision.
Susan Hines own Brix and Embers pizza food truck and was born and raised in Decatur.
“I think it’s gonna open up a whole new opportunity for both the business owners and land owners as well as the food trucks that are in our area...You’re dealing with local home folks and you’re eating great food,” Hines said.
Jason Such, owner of Such N Such food truck, says it was a real struggle to operate in Decatur under the old restrictions.
“Now you just have to make one call and have permission from the property owner to be there and just follow all the guidelines. It’s just amazing,” Such said.
Such N Such has a restaurant in Decatur as well, now offering breakfast on Saturdays.
Just Wing It owner Travis Chapman started his food truck one week before this new ordinance.
“The food truck community here really turned out for me for my first event,” Chapman said.
Just Wing It will be doing special orders for Super Bowl Sunday.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.