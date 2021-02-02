deciBel Research pledges $90,000 to name UAH Engineering space

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of Alabama in Huntsville just received a big donation from a local company.
deciBel Research has pledged $90,000 to name room ENG 264 in the Engineering Building. The space will be called the “deciBel Research Communications and Signal Processing Laboratory.”
“UAH’s College of Engineering is grateful to deciBel Research for its generous gift to our Electrical and Computer Engineering (ECE) department,” says Dr. Shankar Mahalingam, Dean of the College of Engineering. “This gift will enable hundreds of electrical and computer engineering students to gain valuable hands-on experience in radar systems, antenna design, signal processing using ultra-wideband devices and control systems.”
“When we were provided the opportunity to contribute to the Communications and Signal Processing Laboratory, we felt this was a good fit for our company to give students an additional hands-on learning environment and enable them to apply radar systems design principles,” said Jeff Gronberg, deciBel Research, CEO and President. “deciBel Research has a rich history in radar signal processing and analysis, and we are honored to invest in this great engineering program.”
deciBel Research is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, and has offices and personnel supporting customers in Dayton, Ohio; Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Wallops Island, Virginia.
“By investing in the future of our outstanding engineering graduates, decibel Research’s legacy will be a huge boost to Huntsville, Madison, the north Alabama region, and the United States,” Dr. Mahalingam notes.
