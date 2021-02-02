Clear & cold but less windy overnight

Skies will stay clear tonight with Wednesday morning wind chill values in the teens to low 20s, at least those breezy winds will start to subside overnight.
Wednesday looks a bit warmer and not as windy, highs will make it into the upper 40s with sunny skies. More clouds start to move in by Thursday with temps back in the middle to upper 50s, light rain showers will move in for Thursday night into Friday morning as a cold front sweeps through. Showers end by midday Friday with temperatures plunging through the day, we will hit our high temp in the morning and spend most of the day with temps in the 30s.
Saturday will be cool and start off dry before rain showers move in later in the day as another cold front moves through. Temps will fall quickly again into Sunday and there is a slight chance we could see some flurries or light snow if the cold air can catch up to the departing moisture, this is a stretch for now stay tuned.
Weather models continue to seesaw back and forth between a blast of Arctic air coming in to start next week, for now it looks like the coldest air will stay just to the north of us… stay tuned!
