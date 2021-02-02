Clear & cold but less windy overnight

Wednesday looks a bit warmer and not as windy, highs will make it into the upper 40s with sunny skies. More clouds start to move in by Thursday with temps back in the middle to upper 50s, light rain showers will move in for Thursday night into Friday morning as a cold front sweeps through. Showers end by midday Friday with temperatures plunging through the day, we will hit our high temp in the morning and spend most of the day with temps in the 30s.