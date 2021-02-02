Alabama lawmakers will debate a COVID-19 bill

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama lawmakers are getting ready to go to work in Montgomery. The legislative session starts Tuesday, February 2nd.
One of the bills up for debate involves COVID-19.
Senate Bill 30 protects businesses, schools and other organizations from getting sued if someone thinks it’s where they contracted the virus.
“If someone contracts Covid and they want to sue a business, or a church, or a school, it’s going to make it very difficult. They’re going to have to prove that business or other entity is intentional, and did something to violate CDC guidelines, or Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines,” said attorney Tommy James.
Alabama attorney Tommy James who covers cases in North Alabama and across the state says Senate Bill 30 is NOT a free pass!
It’s a warning for organizations and companies that disobey the state and federal rules and mandates.
“For someone to be held responsible, they are going to have to intentionally not following the guidelines from the CDC, not following the Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines that could potentially open them up for liability,” said James.
To put it plainly, that means this bill would not offer protection for businesses and other organizations that do not take precautions outlined by the state. James says he believes it will become law.
“This legislation is well supported across Alabama by It’s highly likely this is going to pass based on the broad support that it has,” said James.
