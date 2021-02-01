Two men died from horrific car crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded to a two-vehicle crash in Jackson County on Sunday that left two men dead.
ALEA tell WAFF a crash that occurred at approximately 8:35 p.m. on January 31 claimed the lives of two men. 60-year-old, Ismael Torres, of Marietta, Georgia was fatally injured when the 2013 Honda Accord he was operating (improperly passed vehicles on the road) struck a 2010 Nissan Altima. 23-year-old, Christopher Dane Boyd, of Pisgah was also fatally injured in the crash.
Authorities said, Torres was pronounced deceased at the scene and Boyd was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries.
The crash occurred on Alabama 40 near Jackson County 124, approximately two miles north of Dutton. This accident is under investigation.
