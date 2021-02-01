Two men died from horrific car crash in Jackson County

ALEA tell WAFF a crash that occurred at approximately 8:35 p.m. on January 31 claimed the lives of two men. 60-year-old, Ismael Torres, of Marietta, Georgia was fatally injured when the 2013 Honda Accord he was operating (improperly passed vehicles on the road) struck a 2010 Nissan Altima. 23-year-old, Christopher Dane Boyd, of Pisgah was also fatally injured in the crash.