Snow flurries and gusty winds ahead on a cold Monday

This is just the beginning of the rollercoaster ride that we are going to be on over the next week to ten days. Tuesday morning will be even colder with air temperatures into the mid 20s, but wind chills into the teens. All week long we will have to battle some gusty winds and that won’t be any different on Tuesday. Tuesday will be dry, sunny, and slightly warmer with high temperatures into the mid 40s. However, that wind will stay from the north at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. There will be a slight warm up as we move into the end of the week ahead of our next rain chances, but behind that there are signs of our coldest air in three years!