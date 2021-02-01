Snow flurries and gusty winds ahead on a cold Monday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Brisk NW winds will continue through the afternoon keeping our wind chill in the 20s to low 30s.
Skies remain cloudy and some flurries/sleet will be possible through the later evening hours. Skies clear overnight with breezy winds sticking around, Tuesday morning wind chill values will be between 16 and 23 degrees, dress warm!
The sun will be out for Tuesday Groundhog Day with cool high temps in the upper 40s with a breezy NW wind between 10-20 mph. Temps will warm for the rest of the work week with highs in the low 50s Wednesday and plenty of sunshine.
More clouds move in by Thursday with rain showers developing into the afternoon and evening.
Rain will stick around through the early part of the day on Friday with seasonal temperatures in the middle 50s. More scattered showers will develop along a cold front for Saturday with temperatures in the middle 40s. Colder and drier air rushes in for Sunday with high temps on in the 30s!
