Snow flurries and gusty winds ahead on a cold Monday

Happy Monday and welcome to February!
February is the final month of Meteorological Winter and boy does it feel like winter this morning. Overnight temperatures fell into the upper 20s and low 30s for the Tennessee Valley due to a strong northwest wind. That wind, unfortunately, will stay strong all day long. Areas of northeast Alabama and Middle Tennessee are also waking up to some snow showers or flurries this morning as we have some wrap around precipitation from a low-pressure system that brought us rain over the weekend. While snowfall won’t be heavy enough to accumulation for most communities, those in the higher elevations of Sand Mountain and into southern Middle Tennessee could see a dusting of snow by this evening. Overall, the big deal today will be the cold as high temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 30s, but wind chill is likely to stay into the low 30s, if not the upper 20s.
This is just the beginning of the rollercoaster ride that we are going to be on over the next week to ten days. Tuesday morning will be even colder with air temperatures into the mid 20s, but wind chills into the teens. All week long we will have to battle some gusty winds and that won’t be any different on Tuesday. Tuesday will be dry, sunny, and slightly warmer with high temperatures into the mid 40s. However, that wind will stay from the north at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. There will be a slight warm up as we move into the end of the week ahead of our next rain chances, but behind that there are signs of our coldest air in three years!
