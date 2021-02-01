Marshall County Sheriff’s Office receives $20,000 donation

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office received a $20,000 donation from Joel and Monica Todd on January 28.
They have been very proactive in helping with Project Lifesaver for Marshall County. The program provides a tracking system and arm band for people who may suffer from Dementia, Alzheimer’s or Autism and locates them if they were to get lost.
The Sheriff’s Office Office awarded the couple honor of Citizens of the Year.
All money was raised by selling shirts and hoodies. Half of the money will also be given to the volunteer reserve program to help purchase uniforms, bulletproof vests and equipment.
