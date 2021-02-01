Madison County resumes full in-person learning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After weeks of hybrid learning, Madison County School students are headed back for in-person learning. The 5-day a week traditional learning will start on February 1.
Several parents have chimed in with their thoughts about this transition. Some say they are glad we’ve reached this point, but others say this is a bit premature.
“I am in favor of this, our school board, especially the Madison County School Board has just done a phenomenal job,” says the parent of two, Tammie Dodson.
She says study after study has shown that students learn better in a classroom environment and data from the state, shows the COVID situation is improving. At the end of the day, Dodson says she is glad the School Board has given parents the option to send kids back, or keep them in virtual learning full time.
“I think it is important that the parents still have the option. I really am a little surprised it is as big of an issue as it is because that option exists,” says Dodson.
“I am hoping it is just a case of misunderstanding.”
Several parents told me they’re worried that this latest return to class won’t last and they’ll be right back online in a few weeks.
Adria LaPietra, a Madison County School mom, says she isn’t happy with virtual learning and says there are too many different platforms that don’t always work.
She says one of her straight-A students now has grades slipping because of problems with the online system.
Treva Rocha, a mom who has multiple kids in the school system, says the inconsistency has been hard. Rocha says she is utterly frustrated and still thinks hybrid is the way to go.
“I have three kids, one in each a different school from elementary all the way to high school. I work six days a week. My husband works four to five days a week. We have to find childcare as well. And the hybrid is still the best schedule for them,” says Rocha.
“And that is honestly because not only does it literally keep them out of school for three days, but it keeps them pretty separated while they’re in school because there are only half the kids there.”
Superintendent, Allen Perkins, says he will address COVID-19 on a school-by-school basis unless conditions warrant a district-wide change.
