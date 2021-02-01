Local group calls for removal of a Confederate monument in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A group in Limestone County is calling for a Confederate monument in front of the county courthouse to be removed.
Members of the group showed up to Monday’s Limestone County Commission meeting to ask for the 100-year-old monument to be taken down.
Diana Isom says the monument is meant to intimidate people who go to the courthouse.
“It’s a racist monument that was made to intimidate the minorities to know that justice will not be served when they walk into that courthouse. And I believe that them having that statue there is them saying, ‘We’re proud of what we did to the African Americans, to the minorities who were there 100 years ago’,” Isom said.
She is among a group of people who protested outside the courthouse over the weekend, calling for the monument’s removal. They’re asking for the monument to be moved to the Athens Veteran’s Museum.
Isom is asking that the statue be replaced with a statue of another prominent figure, like Martin Luther King, Jr.
Members of the group say they plan to protest every other Saturday until the statue is taken down.
So far, commissioners has not taken any action on the Confederate monument.
