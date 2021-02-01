Limestone County teen accused of killing his family indicted

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A grand jury indicted a teenager from Limestone County in the deaths of his five family members.
According to court records, a grand jury indicted 16-year-old Mason Sisk on February 1st.
Sisk was accused of shooting his father, stepmother, and three siblings at the family’s home in Elkmont in 2019.
Sisk is charged with capital murder and is being held in the Limestone county Jail without bond and is being charged as an adult.
WAFF has requested additional information regarding specific charges he was indicted on.
