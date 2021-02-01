Huntsville doctor talks flu numbers and COVID-19 variant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Going into this flu season, experts expected flu cases to be down because of the COVID-19 precautions already being taken, that prediction has turned out to be true.
Dr. Hafsa Siddiqui at Huntsville Hospital said they’re seeing very few flu patients at Huntsville Hospital compared to years prior and the data backs that up.
This is the latest look at the weekly influenza report from the Alabama Department of Public Health. It’s tracking outpatient visits for ILI (influenza-like-illness), as you can see, such visits are down significantly compared to both years prior.
“Since COVID is highly contagious, as compared to the flu, we are still seeing COVID activity, but not seeing flu activity because of the person protective practices that we are using,” Siddiqui said.
Siddiqui said all of the social distancing, mask wearing and other precautions are working and she’s hoping we can take what we’ve learned into future flu seasons.
“By doing the personal protective precautions we can cut down the flu incidents significantly,” she said. “So that’s a good thing that we learned and we can practice that and have very mild flu season from now on.”
As for the COVID-19 variant, we now know it is in Alabama. ADPH officials announced three people had been diagnosed with it last Wednesday. One of those people had been admitted into the hospital a week prior, so there is really no telling how long the variant has been here.
Siddiqui said she’s not too concerned at the moment, early research is showing the vaccine will work on the UK and South Africa variants. However, she said the variants appear to be more contagious and could possibly lead to more severe illness.
She said if the virus continues to mutate, we may never get rid of it completely.
“But we don’t know whether COVID will completely go away or not,” Siddiqui said. “Or whether COVID will become an endemic disease like flu, that will be there all the time and we may have to take the COVID vaccine every year too.”
On top of that, she said we could see one of these new variants become the dominant strain.
“If the virus has the ability to spread faster than the current virus then you expect that it will become a dominant strain after sometime,” Siddiqui said. “And once it’s a dominant strain you expect another spike.”
Siddiqui said the best defense is getting the vaccine, and if you can’t get the vaccine yet, she asks you to reinforce your COVID-19 precautions.
