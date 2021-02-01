Food City to host two hiring events in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Food City will be hosting two hiring events at the Albertville Chamber of Commerce in February and March.
The two hiring events will be held on February 15, 16 and March 8 and 9 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The company is constructing a 54,000+ sq. ft. supermarket in the Albertville Marketplace, located on U.S. Hwy. 431.
Food City is offering both full-time and part-time opportunities in customer service and food service positions. This will include cashiers, courtesy clerks, and day/night stockers, as well as experienced/skilled positions, such as meat cutters, cake decorators, retail management and various pharmacy positions.
Interested candidates should apply online at FoodCityCareers.com. WAFF is told all qualified candidates will be contacted to schedule an interview time.
