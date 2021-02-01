Decatur Morgan Hospital COVID numbers and vaccine rollout update

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Administrators at Decatur Morgan Hospital are hopeful a shipment of the Pfizer vaccine will soon be delivered.
The hospital is currently treating 40 COVID patients, including 10 in the ICU.
Right now, the hospital only has reserves of second doses for patients who have already received their first vaccine.
One of the first things addressed at the weekly COVID update was the hospital staff.
Yes, numbers are down but the pandemic is still in full force at the hospital and experiencing deaths every single day has taken a toll on these staff members.
Hospital Chief nursing officer Anita Walden says not being able to embrace patients or their families in these tragic times has been devastating for nurses and physicians.
When it comes to the vaccine, Gov. Kay Ivey announced starting Feb. 8, people age 65 and older plus other groups including grocery store workers, teachers, and more will be eligible to be vaccinated.
Judy Smith from the Alabama Department of Public Health says 13,000 people have been vaccinated in Morgan County, but she emphasizes supply is still in short demand across the state.
“Requests for folks that were 75 or less have actually gone down a little bit. So we were gonna begin to kind of slip some additional folks in so we could continue to have a lot of open slots even next week. And what we decided so we wouldn’t treat one group better than the other is that we’d let about a third of them be teachers, who have knocked the doors down but anyways, and about a third of them be folks that were 65 and older and a third of them be the other group so we would be fair to everybody,” Smith said.
If you are in the groups eligible to be vaccinated, you can make a vaccine appointment online or by calling the health department.
To schedule an appointment for the free COVID-19 vaccination at a county health department, call the ADPH toll-free phone number at 1-855-566-5333 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. any day of the week.
It may take time due to limited supply but Smith continues to stress that everybody who wants a vaccine will be able to get one at some point in the near future.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.