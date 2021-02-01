Decatur Investigators searching for man wanted on drug trafficking

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators are looking for a man who they say had a large amount of illegal narcotics in his home.
Agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit are looking for 28-year-old Jordan Blake Owens.
Agents searched a home on Enolam Blvd. in Decatur after obtaining a warrant. During the search they found a large amount of marijuana, several bottles of liquid meth, THC wax, and several drug paraphernalia items.
Additionally, Agents say they discovered several ounces of a blue, powder-like substance they believe is Xanax powder, along with a small pill press.
Owens was not home at the time of the search and now Agents say they have warrants for Owen’s arrest for trafficking marijuana. Other charges are pending for Owens and the Morgan County Circuit Court set hit bond at $250,000.
If you have any information about Owens, you are encouraged to contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Narcotics Agents through dispatch at 256-350-4613, or utilize the Sheriff’s Office TipLink: http://bit.ly/SheriffTipLink.
