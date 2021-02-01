Inmate at Lauderdale County Jail tests positive for COVID-19

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County Jail has an inmate in their department who has tested positive for COVID-19, being the first case in the facility since the pandemic began.
According to our news partners at the Times Daily, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said the inmate was sent to North Alabama Medical Center early Monday morning with symptoms related to the virus. A few hours later, Singleton was notified the male inmate in his 30s had indeed tested positive.
Singleton said anyone booked into the Lauderdale County Jail is screened once they enter the jail. Temperature, oxygen and blood pressure are checked and then inmates are put into a cell isolated from the general population for 10 days.
Read the full story from our news partners at the Times Daily.
