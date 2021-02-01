The 2021 Alabama Legislative Session kicks off Tuesday in Montgomery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This year’s legislative session kicks off Feb. 2.
Alabama’s economy, including how to help business owners will be a significant topic of discussion.
Republican Representative Parker Moore says a lot of businesses have been hesitant to open back up and getting back to a normal routine might not be possible without lawmakers help.
“Senator Orr has a limited liability bill that will take that liability off the businesses incase someone were to contact COVID because nobody knows exactly where you contact it so I think that will help open up and spur a little bit of growth again,” Moore said.
Democrat Minority Leader Anthony Daniels says when it comes to the liability bill, there must be a striking balance between consumers and businesses.
“You have to make certain that businesses are operating and acting responsibly as well and we just want to make certain that we are doing the right thing to have a conscious and awareness of both the citizen as well as the business owner,” Daniels said.
There will also be several bills dealing with prison reform. Moore tells me state inmates being in local jails is a problem.
“That burden is falling on our local jails and county jails and we’re looking to address that and change that,” Moore said.
According to Governor Kay Ivey, 3 mega prisons are scheduled to be built in Alabama. Daniels is unsure if that is the right decision.
“I am just not there. I don’t think we can build our way out of this problem but my focus is reduce and recidivism and if those measures are not in place and we’re not moving the needle on that I could never support adding new prisons,” Daniels said.
Other key issues that will be brought up at the session are lottery and casino bills, mental health reform, and medical marijuana.
Both representatives want you to reach out with any topics you want addressed.
