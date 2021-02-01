ADPH launches new portal for vaccine scheduling, updates

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The COVID-19 vaccine has been in Alabama for over a month, but people are still having issues making appointments to get them!
The Alabama Department of Public Health announced its launch of a new online portal for people to check their eligibility for their COVID-19 vaccination, and to make appointments at county health departments!
According to a release from the department, by entering information in the portal, people can confirm their eligibility, select a county where they want to schedule their vaccination, and indicate if they are interested in receiving an e-mail when the vaccine becomes available for additional priority groups.
Additionally, the portal provides practical information for scheduled appointments such as what they should bring, mask requirements, and a vaccine fact sheet. It also includes links to click to view a complete list of vaccine providers in the state and other information on the Alabama COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Dashboard.
On February 8, the addition of people 65 or older and frontline critical workers will add over 1 million more people that are eligible to receive a vaccine.
This portal is only for making appointments at local health departments. Sites listed in the portal have limited supply of vaccine available.
Access the portal here, https://www.alcovidvaccine.gov/
For general information about COVID-19, the COVID-19 Information Hotline number is 1-800-270-7268.
