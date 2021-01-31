Rain mixing with flurries and light snow through Monday afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WAFF) - Breezy NW winds will stay with us this evening as that large winter storm continues to spin off to our north.
Temps will fall to around freezing by Monday morning with some light flurries possible overnight. There is a chance that we could see come light snow accumulations up to one inch for the highest elevations of Jackson (AL), Moore (TN) and Franklin (TN) Counties through tomorrow afternoon. All other locations will likely see some flurries mixing in with rain for the day on Monday, no impacts or accumulations are expected due to warm ground and surface temperatures. Highs temps on Monday will be near 40 degrees with a wind chill in the 20s and 30s.
Mostly clear skies Monday night allow temps to fall into the 20s, breezy winds overnight will keep Tuesday morning’s wind chill in the teens! Sunny skies are expected for Tuesday Groundhog Day with highs in the upper 40s, low 50s return for Wednesday.
We are tracking more rain potential by Thursday night into Friday morning, temps should be mild to end the week.
We are very closely watching some of the weather models that indicate a blast of arctic air coming in for next weekend, we will keep you updated. If it these model runs verify we could have lows in the single digits and high temps in the teens and 20s!
