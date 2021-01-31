Rain mixing with flurries and light snow through Monday afternoon

Temps will fall to around freezing by Monday morning with some light flurries possible overnight. There is a chance that we could see come light snow accumulations up to one inch for the highest elevations of Jackson (AL), Moore (TN) and Franklin (TN) Counties through tomorrow afternoon. All other locations will likely see some flurries mixing in with rain for the day on Monday, no impacts or accumulations are expected due to warm ground and surface temperatures. Highs temps on Monday will be near 40 degrees with a wind chill in the 20s and 30s.