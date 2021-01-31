Light rain continues off to our east

Light showers off to our east for your Sunday morning. The majority of this system is to our neighboring state of Georgia, so we will have some more dry periods in the incoming hours.
Road conditions, overall, are fair, but I would still give yourself a little extra time this morning for any travel.
Mild start to our morning, with most of us reaching the middle 50s this morning. We will continue to see gusty winds drive our temperatures this afternoon as well.
Slight chance of showers overnight tonight may turn into some snow showers for your Monday morning.
Overall, the start to February will be a chilly one, with more rain on the way by the end of the week!
