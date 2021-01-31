Deputies find murder suspect dead in West Point home

Murder suspect found dead in West Point home
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | January 31, 2021 at 11:26 AM CST - Updated January 31 at 11:26 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A murder suspect, wanted in connection with a homicide in Missouri, was found dead in Cullman County on Saturday.

According to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, Justin Chase Stevens was wanted in connection with a murder that happened in Jasper, Missouri. Deputies said Stevens was also wanted for sexual abuse.

Cullman County deputies went to a home in West Point after getting a tip about his location. That’s where they found his body.

Authorities suspected no foul play in his death.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.