Deputies find murder suspect dead in West Point home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A murder suspect, wanted in connection with a homicide in Missouri, was found dead in Cullman County on Saturday.
According to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, Justin Chase Stevens was wanted in connection with a murder that happened in Jasper, Missouri. Deputies said Stevens was also wanted for sexual abuse.
Cullman County deputies went to a home in West Point after getting a tip about his location. That’s where they found his body.
Authorities suspected no foul play in his death.
