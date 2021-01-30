Vaccines will soon be available for more frontline workers, those 65 and older

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - State health officials announced Friday that soon people 65 and older, as well as an expanded definition of frontline workers, will soon be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
However, frustrations are high for some who are still trying to make appointments for their COVID-19 vaccine.
Huntsville resident Tom Kahlert said he knows firsthand how hard it is to set up a COVID-19 vaccination appointment.
“You just sit there and redial and redial,” Kahlert said. “I don’t know what problems they are running into. It seems slow.”
On Friday, Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris announced starting February 8th those 65 and older, and additional frontline workers such as educators, agriculture workers, grocery store workers, and more, will be eligible.
However, with a limited supply Dr. Harris said he understands they’re giving mixed signals. They’re now making more people eligible, but also asking those who don’t need the vaccine to consider waiting and giving their shot to another individual in need.
“Just because you are eligible, please give your spot in line to someone who is more deserving.”
Dr. Harris said the supply is not anywhere near the demand.
“We are going to have an extra 10,000 doses per week of Moderna vaccine, this was just announced Tuesday by the Biden administration,” Dr. Harris said. “They said they found an additional I think 16% nationwide is the amount they said states were going to continue to get. They told us we can count on that for at least three weeks.”
Dr. Harris said they will also start having large scale drive-through clinics scattered across the state. One of those locations will be in Huntsville.
Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said they are finalizing the locations and will have more on that next week.
Meanwhile, as of January 29, Dr. Landers said many Alabamians are vaccinated, but the need is still simply greater than the supply.
“We vaccinated over 323,000 people in the state. Right now we have not broken out those numbers per county for our dashboard, but what I can say about the efforts is that of the vaccine we have, we have used.”
