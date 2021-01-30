More than $349 Million in PPP loans approved in second round

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many business owners are taking advantage of Alabama’s Paycheck Protection Program loans that reopened earlier this month.
PPP loans were created to help businesses stay afloat and their workforce employed during the pandemic.
As of January 29, more than $349 million in loans have been approved by the Small Business Association in Alabama.
A total of 4,087 loans have been approved in the state. The average loan size is about $87,000
Business owners can still apply for a PPP loan until March 31, or until funds run out.
For updated PPP information including forms, guidance, resources, lender information and data– is at www.sba.gov/ppp.
