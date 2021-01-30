Light rain early this morning

Chilly start for most of us across the Valley with a few light showers off to our West. With this, we have a slight chance at some flurries early this morning.
We will notice strong and gusty winds as we go throughout your weekend, but overall pleasant temperatures. Our next system bringing rain arrives this evening, mostly off to our western counties and cities.
Rain not only for your Saturday evening, but for your Sunday as well. We will enjoy the 50s both days, but quickly cool off for Monday.
Rain will eventually move out for the latter half of your morning and afternoon. Totals for rainfall amounts are expected to near an inch.
The extended forecast still has rain, but overall temperatures will be right around where they are supposed to be for this time of year.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.