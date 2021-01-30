Hamilton police chief, patrolman asked to resign after body cam footage of Black Lives Matter protest surfaces

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Hamilton Chief of Police and one patrolman have been asked to resign or face termination after body cam footage of them at a Black Lives Matter protest last year surfaced earlier this week.
According to the Assistant to Hamilton Mayor Julie Brown, Chief Gene Allmond and Patrolman John Brooks have both been removed from their positions with the Hamilton Police Department. Chief Allmond reportedly resigned, while Patrolman Brooks was terminated.
It was believed that the body cameras that officers were wearing at the Black Lives Matter protest in Hamilton in June 2020 were not working properly.
Earlier this week, someone from another department went to use the cameras and discovered the memory was full, the mayor’s assistant confirmed.
When the video was downloaded, it was determined to be footage of the protest.
The assistant says the mayor and city council acted quickly to remove the Chief and patrolman after viewing the video for the first time Monday.
You can view the full body camera footage from the incident below.
*NOTE: Racial slurs and expletives have been bleeped out in the video below. However, some of the language within the video may be offensive to some viewers. Watch at your own discretion.*
