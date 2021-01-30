Gusty winds and rain showers overnight into Sunday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Wind advisory in effect for all counties through 3:00 AM CST. Sustained winds between 15-30 mph from the south will stick around tonight into Sunday morning with occasional wind gusts over 40 mph.
Rain showers will be widespread overnight with most locations seeing ½ inch of rainfall through Sunday afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies and intermittent rain showers will be expected Sunday with temps in the upper 50s with breezy winds shifting the northwest. Some isolated snow flurried will be possible late Sunday night into Monday morning.
The work week will start off much cooler with Monday afternoon highs near 40 degrees, Monday will also be another breezy day. Plenty of sunshine and seasonal temps in the upper 40s to lower 50s are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.
We will be tracking additional rain showers moving in Thursday night into Friday.
