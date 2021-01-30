Gov. Kay Ivey and ADPH announce educators as part of new group eligible to receive COVID vaccine

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Beginning Feb. 8, people 65 years and older as well as various employees labeled as frontline workers will be eligible to receive the COVID vaccine in Alabama.
Some of this group includes first responders, US postal service workers, grocery store workers, and educators.
Wendy Lang serves as the UniServ Director for District 5 with the Alabama Education Association. She says this is a huge win for the AEA and that this was a long time coming for educators.
“We’re asking these people on a daily basis to walk into a giant Peachtree dish and we don’t think anything about it, and that’s just wrong,” Lang said.
Lang stresses how educators take care of our children, and it’s time the state and federal government does their job and ensures that they are protected.
“It’s essential to everybody that we vaccinate our teachers, that we take care of them because they are taking care of our children and our children are our future,” Lang said.
Lang says teachers are very excited and that she hears from untold numbers everyday asking when they can be vaccinated.
“I hope for everyone’s sake that this is a beginning to the end and this is a step in the right direction,” Lang said.
More than 2 million people will be eligible for the vaccine as of Feb. 8.
However, current supply is not able to meet that demand. State leaders say today’s announcement will allow the state to plan and prioritize as more shipments arrive in Alabama.
