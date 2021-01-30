Adult foster homes needed in the Shoals and across Alabama

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Did you know that adults need foster homes in Alabama too?
We have all heard of caregivers and nursing homes, but what about adult foster homes?
“I supervise foster care and adult protective services and that has increased,” said Leah Yocom.
Yocom works with Franklin county DHR. She said there is an increased need for adult foster homes for adult protective services.
“We have reports of physical abuse, neglect, exploitation for the adults and we investigate that and sometimes people have a physical or mental capacity that they need additional services,” said Yocom.
In the last three years, the need for adult foster parents has increased by 30 percent.
“We get on the average of two to four reports a week just for the adults so that’s significant when it used to be like a month maybe that much,” said Yocom.
There isn’t a single adult foster home in Franklin county or neighboring counties Lauderdale, Colbert, Limestone, Morgan, or Winston.
The closest adult foster parent is miles away in Calhoun County.
But why is there a need for adult foster homes and not just caregivers or nursing homes?
“We need adult foster homes because some of them are not at the criteria to go into a nursing home but they need someone to help them with household cleaning and cooking their meals and medication administration,” said Yocom “Sometimes, they just fall through the cracks because no one knows there’s a problem. ”
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.