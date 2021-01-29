Time to upgrade those masks: How to protect yourself against the UK COVID-19 variant

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The UK variant of COVID-19 was discovered in Alabama this week and a South African variant of the virus was found in South Carolina just today.
Both of these virus strains are even more infectious.
To avoid it, you’ll need to double down on the same pandemic precautions that have kept you safe so far.
Florence Mayor Andy Betterton understands what it’s like firsthand to have COVID-19, and to lose a loved one to the virus.
“I can’t begin to tell you from a person who has had COVID, the fear that it wreaks in you because you don’t know if you are going to be one of the ones who takes it hard or has a mild case,” said Betterton.
The first known cases of the UK Variant in Alabama were announced Wednesday.
The CDC said that the variant spreads more easily and quickly than other COVID variants.
That’s why Mayor Betterton said it’s still vitally important for everyone to wear their masks.
“Using masks is such a simple way to do the right thing. I think we not only protect ourselves, but others. I just think its the respectable thing to do,” said Betterton.
Numbers of COVID-19 patients are down at Helen Keller Hospital.
Chief Nursing Officer, Sherry Sanders, said it’s because people are following the protective measures that have warded off the virus throughout the pandemic.
The guidelines for protecting yourself against this new variant are mainly the same, but you may need a better mask.
“For example, we’ve seen some masks that are really thin and some of the homemade masks that are really thin, but some of the healthcare masks have multiple layers to them so I think they want us to wear masks that are more geared towards healthcare that you buy in the stores that’ll tell you that they’re two or three layers of material,” said Sanders.
Double masking is another idea from health leaders for you.
They said that could also help ward off the new strains of COVID
