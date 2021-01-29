Sunshine will help to bring us closer to average this afternoon

Closer to average this Friday afternoon, with temperatures climbing into the lower 50s. Becoming more sunny for the afternoon hours, but as we near evening, a few clouds will move back in.
Dropping into the lower 30s overnight tonight.
Saturday will bring gusty winds, and rain for the Valley. Starting off dry and cloudy for the morning and the majority of the afternoon, rain will become isolated as we head into the evening. More moderate and consistent rainfall will occur overnight into Sunday morning. Rain will eventually move out of our eastern counties by afternoon Sunday.
We move into February Monday, with chilly temperatures that will linger into your Tuesday. The next 10 days will bring rain and around average temperatures to the Valley.
