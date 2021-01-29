Quiet evening ahead

Dropping into the middle to lower 30s overnight tonight, with a few clouds moving back in.
Saturday will bring gusty winds, and rain for the Valley. Saturday, will start off dry and cloudy for the morning and the majority of the afternoon, but see isolated rain move across our western counties as we head into the evening. More moderate and consistent rainfall will occur overnight into Sunday morning. Rain will eventually move out by afternoon Sunday.
We move into February Monday, with chilly temperatures that will linger into your Tuesday. The next 10 days will bring rain and around average temperatures to the Valley.
