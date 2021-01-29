North Alabama Veterans 65 and older get their COVID-19 vaccine

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you are a North Alabama Veteran 65-years-old or older, the Huntsville VA Clinic just expanded it’s COVID-19 vaccination distribution.
For Vietnam Veteran Richard Sikes, Thursday was a special day. Sikes went to the Huntsville VA Clinic to get his COVID-19 vaccine.
“It’s really well organized,” Sikes said. “If the country was this organized, it would be great.”
For Sikes, he said this is more than just preventing himself from getting COVID-19, it’s a way to also hopefully protect his family too.
“It’s reassuring that I’ve gotten mine quickly,” he said. ”My wife got on a list and she is getting hers next Friday. So I am ahead of her.”
Chief Executive Officer Stacy Vasquez said they’re working to protect our local heroes one shot at a time.
“The last couple of weeks we expanded services,” but we really expanded in the space where we are in here in Huntsville so we are able to do about 180 shots a day in this location in the last week,” Vasquez said.
And they aren’t done yet.
“I am absolutely thrilled we have the opportunity to take care of veterans, but I think there’s more we need to do,” she said. “Actually I was here today to think about even bigger space so we can vaccinate veterans faster as we get more supply in.”
This clinic is for those who qualify who get treatment at the Huntsville VA Clinic, Guntersville CBOC, and the Shoals Area (Florence) CBOC.
You must make an appointment and you can call them at 256-533-8477.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.