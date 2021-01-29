Morgan County State of Healthcare Forum addresses impact of pandemic on community

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The coronavirus continues to strain local and federal resources, but the pandemic is also taking a toll on frontline healthcare workers.
An annual health forum in Morgan County became a high-stakes status report for the area’s hospital’s and healthcare employees.
Among the speakers was Decatur Morgan Hospital President Kelli Powers who says the hospital system is providing free counseling for workers to help with the mental strains of the ongoing pandemic.
“There are a lot of people hurting right now mentally because we have been so restricted in our homes, wearing masks, and doing all these things. Now that we have the vaccine, there’s hope. Hope for the future that things are going to go back to some sort of normalcy in the future and I’m excited about that,” Powers said.
Another topic of the forum was the economy. Decatur Morgan County Chamber of Commerce President John Seymour outlined a 5-year-plan for the chamber’s goals in workforce and residential development. Seymour says it has been exciting to see businesses reinventing themselves throughout this pandemic.
“Our business community has been very creative. It’s been amazing to me, everyday I see somebody doing something a little different to try to address keeping their business open and keeping their employees employed,” Seymour said.
The common theme today... the area healthcare system needs the community’s support. And, that support means everything to frontline workers.
